It’s been eight years since Homeland was premiered, and as much has changed in the real world as in the spy drama directed by Claire Danes. When the show premiered 10 years after September 11, the threat of suicide bombers and the fear of the Middle East were the dominant concerns in America. Now we are much more concerned with Russian hackers and election fraud.

Homeland will tackle both fronts in his last season when Carrie, who was last held captive by the Russians without her medication, returns to the field to help Saul (Mandy Patinkin) save a U.S. contract with the Taliban before hell breaks loose. However, what happened to Carrie during her time with the Russians will be an “essential question” of last season as the season 8 show is in a very familiar area.

“I think we played a bit with the perspective that the first season reflected when Nicholas Brody’s (Damian Lewis) tested their own loyalty – even the definition of loyalty -” said executive producer Howard Gordon TV Guide during the winter the Television Critics Association press tour. “This season is really about getting out of balance with Carrie. … testing the limits of her conscience, her behavior, her loyalty, her relationships, and herself.”

“Simply put, she’s actually going to be Brody last season,” added EP colleague Alex Gansa.

Since Carrie finds it a little too difficult to relate to her dead ex-boyfriend – whom she first got involved in because she was certain he was a terrorist who worked for his Afghan kidnappers (he was) -, her relationship with Saul is put to the test. Saul needs her to play her A game, but she may not be ready because of doubts about what the Russians have struggled with. This tension pervades the upcoming episodes, while the show faithfully reflects current diplomatic events.

“The biggest obstacle they overcome is Carrie’s willingness to come back into the field. Saul really needs them in Afghanistan,” said Gansa. “He is the one who actually leads the peace process there, which is a reflection of what is going on. The Taliban is in talks with the Afghan government and with the United States and Doha, and Saul is our fictional representative for it Peace.” He really needs Carrie and she isn’t ready to come back yet, but he still needs her. So he takes risks and brings them back to the field. You have a shaky protege and a needy mentor. This is really how this story is structured. “

When it comes to ending Homeland, Gansa and Gordon want the show to show what the world feels like two decades after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. There are different opinions about how America has responded to this threat, and this chaos is illustrated by Carrie’s journey in the past eight years.

“Hopefully (the legacy of the series) is a subversive and controversial topic of conversation about the American war on terror and how we responded to September 11 and what the world looks like 20 years later,” said Gordon. “How did we do it? How did we project our power overseas? And did it make the world a better place? If you look at Carrie Mathison, she is the embodiment of this doubt and the question of what our methods are and what we’ve done in the past 20 years. ”

Unpacking it is a complicated legacy, but producers want it to be that way. They want to end the story of Carrie and Saul satisfactorily, but they also want fans to miss the show instead of being happy that it is over.

“(Our goal) is to tell and end the story in a way that takes into account its beginnings and all the things that have come – to stop and leave the people who want more and miss it” , Gansa concluded.

Homeland’s last season premiered on Showtime on Sunday, February 9th, at 9:18 a.m.