LONDON – Caroline Flack, a British television host who hosted the controversial reality television show “Love Island”, died at the age of 40, her family said on Saturday.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15th,” the family said in a statement. A family lawyer said Flack killed himself and was found in her London apartment.

Flack has hosted Love Island since its launch in 2015, but resigned last year after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She denied the indictment and should be on trial next month.

UK commercial network ITV, which broadcasts the show, said in a statement that “everyone on ‘Love Island’ and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.”

“Caroline was a very popular member of the ‘Love Island’ team, and our righteous thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends,” the network said.

The show’s sixth season is currently airing. A “Love Island” highlight episode titled “Unseen Bits” that aired on ITV2 on Saturday night was canceled after Flack’s death was announced.

The next new “Love Island” episode is scheduled to air on Sunday. The network has not indicated whether it will be broadcast.

“Love Island” brings young and attractive candidates to a tropical paradise, where they have to mate or take the risk of being exiled. Critics claim that the program puts vulnerable young people under intense scrutiny and pressure, which is compounded by blanket coverage in tabloids about the show.

Two former “Love Island” candidates, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, died of suicide in 2018 and 2019.

Her death renewed a debate on reality television ethics that has raged in Britain since producers started producing sensational American programs like “The Jerry Springer Show” in the UK two decades ago, and ordinary people in reality shows like ” Big Brother.”

Until her arrest, Flack had a rapid career rise after jointly hosting children’s television shows on Saturday morning. She hosted accompanying shows for the popular ITV programs “I’m A Celebrity … Get me out of here!” and “The X Factor.”

Flack’s career continued to flourish after winning the BBC show “Strictly Come Dancing”, the British version of “Dancing With The Stars” in 2014. While moderating “Love Island”, Flack made her stage debut in the West End in 2018 and played Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago”.

Talk Show Most Piers Morgan tweeted that Flack was “a funny, bright, and sparkling person whose whole world has recently collapsed professionally and personally. She told me it was the worst time of her life and was clearly having problems with that Loss of everything to cope with. ” she loved. This is so sad, terrible news. “

Another well-known host, Eamonn Holmes, tweeted: “Caroline Flack … Dear God. Incredibly shocked. May she have found peace. #Rip Must now have an impact on Love Island?”

