Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island UK, died at the age of 40.

The British television personality died of suicide. According to her family’s lawyer, she was found in her London residence on Saturday. The family also made the following statement to Sky News, which reads as follows:

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15th. We ask the press to respect family privacy during this difficult time, and we ask that you do not attempt to contact us and / or take pictures. “

Flack ran Love Island UK – which will transfer Stateside to Hulu – until season 5. She was removed as host in December and replaced by Laura Whitmore after allegedly attacking her boyfriend, English tennis player Lewis Burton. She should be on trial on March 4th.

She started as an actress in the British sketch comedy series Bo ’Selecta! In 2002 she finally made a career as a television and radio personality and presented reality series like Escape From Scorpion Island, Gladiators and I am a celebrity, get me out of here! NOW!

Flack was the co-host of the X Factor companion series The Xtra Factor, which then directed the 12th season of X Factor together with Olly Murs. In 2014 she won the 12th season of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Pasha Kovalev.