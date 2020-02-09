LAS VEGAS (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout and led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

The defeat spoiled the home debut of Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, who retired on January 15 and coached his first seven games on the street with the Golden Knights.

Carolina made two defeats of two goals in the third half and scored four goals in the last frame.

Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho, Erik Haula and Haydn Fleury scored a goal in regulating the hurricanes. James Reimer scored 31 saves.

For Vegas, Cody Eakin, Max Pacioretty, Jon Merrill, Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson scored a goal. Marc-Andre Fleury, who dropped to 18-10-5 against Carolina, scored 29 saves.

Both Fleury and Reimer made big saves, and there was less than a minute in stoppage time. Fleury stopped Aho in an outbreak while Reimer stopped Theodore’s on-timer.

Vegas opened the scoring after Nick Holden was able to collect the puck before leaving the zone, and then fed Shea Theodore, who fired a shot from the blue line that Pacioretty directed past Reimer.

The Golden Knights extended their lead less than a minute later when William Carrier stopped Haydn Fleury, who came out of the net and fed Merrill, who got stuck from the blue line and defeated Reimer with a clever backhand.

Teravainen, who played with Carolina in his 300th career game, cut the lead in the first half with less than 30 seconds when his shot came through the traffic and hit Fleury and ended up 2-1.

Theodore continued his hot point series in the second period only 59 seconds when he and Reilly Smith stormed into the zone with a beautifully executed give-and-go. Theodore’s One-Timer fired Reimer’s glove into the net to reduce Vegas’ lead by two goals. Theodore has 10 points in their last nine games (two goals, eight assists) – the last eight under DeBoer.

Aho scored a goal for the fifth time in a row when he scored a loose rebound after his first shot and crept the puck between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post.

At a crucial moment when Golden Knights newcomer Zach Whitecloud made a double stick for a high stick, Stephenson broke away from an outlier and scored his second short-handed goal of the season to take Vegas two goals , The lead didn’t last long when Haula stood behind the defense and punched Marc-Andre Fleury with his backhand through the pads.

Haydn Fleury turned it into a new game when his shot from the top came online thanks to a Warren Foegele screen. The goal was balanced 4: 4 in the middle of the third round.

Necas scored a successful Powerplay goal to take Carolina for the first time, and Eakin linked it 5-0 with his first goal since November 23.

NOTES: Vegas C William Karlsson, who hasn’t played since January 14, ran for the first time in a month with the team. He was performed week after week with an upper body injury. DeBoer said: “He is approaching (and has) another X-ray tomorrow.” Pending the result, Karlsson could take part in the Golden Knights in Minnesota on Tuesday. Before his injury, Karlsson played in 234 direct games and was the only player to appear in every game in franchise history. … The former Golden Knight Erik Haula played his first game in the T-Mobile Arena as a visitor.

Carolina: Visit to Dallas on Tuesday.

Vegas: Visits to Minnesota on Tuesday.

