Carol Rowan-Yander - Villages-News.com

Carol Rowan-Yander

Carol Rowan-Yander, 76, from The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, while she was under the care of the hospice. She was born in New York City and grew up at the Rockville Center in New York.

She was a dental hygienist for 42 years and a volunteer at the Leesburg Dental Clinic for over 10 years. Carol loved roller skating, skiing, cycling and playing pickle ball.

Survivors include her 23-year-old husband Michael Yander. Sons Chad and Bryce Bean; Sister Susan Harley; best friend Alma Poerio; Stepdaughters Laura Hill (T.J.) and Krista Jensen and stepson Michael Yander; Grandchildren Kathleen, Patrick, Allen, Charlotte and Heather.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Florence Rowan.

