Carly Pearce's next album shows her 'evolution'

Carly Pearce’s career and life have changed considerably since she debuted her full studio debut, Every Little Thing 2017. During that time, she earned her first number 1 hit, scored major prizes and nominations, toured around the world, got married and came she works as an artist and performer. Now, with the release of her self-proclaimed sophomore album around the corner, Pearce says she can’t wait to let fans know about all the changes in her life.

“So much has happened to me that made me, I think. That first record, I was looking and hoping that people in country music would hug me. Now I know I have a place in the genre, which is great, “Pearce explained at the 2019 ASCAP Country Music Awards last November.

“I just had more faith in that [when I made my second album]. So many wonderful things happened that gave me the confidence to know:” People want to hear what you have to say, “she continues.

One of Pearce’s greatest champions when working on Carly Pearce was her producer, Busbee, who helped her develop her musical sound and integrate her personal life into her next series of songs. “I told Busbee when we went in, I wanted it to be an evolution of music as a woman,” says Pearce.

At the end of September Busbee died at the age of 43 after a fight with brain cancer. In the light of that loss, Pearce says that her new project has taken on even greater significance.

“It’s clear that it’s a bit bittersweet for me, because it was the last album [Busbee] that ended before he died tragically,” Pearce notes. “That gets an extra special meaning for me. I feel it is my duty to make him proud of this music.”

Now that the release of the album is less than a month away, Pearce says that her overarching feeling is excitement to finally let fans enter a new chapter in her life. “[The record] has been finished for a while, so just being able to finally have an end date and be able to release these songs, [is great],” she adds.

