Carly Pearce's 'Heart's Going Out of its Mind' + 9 more new songs

From fluttering declarations of new love to attempts to break free from toxic old relationships, the newest series of country songs has something for every listener. Read on to get to know all your new favorites!

Carly Pearce, “Heart’s Going Out of Mind”:

Carly Pearce relives the time she has spent with her now husband, Michael Ray, with the release of “Heart’s Going Out Its Mind.” In the cheerful song Pearce remembers the early days of how Ray got her addicted to their love, singing “Boy, whatever you sell, I buy it / I lose it a bit, but I like it / Something is in the air tonight / My heart goes out of his heart. ” “Heart goes out of his mind” will appear on Pearce’s upcoming untitled album. The entire project is planned for Valentine’s Day. – CC

Kassi Ashton, “Hopeless”:

Kassi Ashton shares a favorite of a live fan, “Hopeless,” in response to the question of her listeners. The song describes a dead-end relationship that continues to circulate in circles, no matter how hard she tries to break away from unhealthy old patterns.

“You have blown my DM’s over this song and I have listened. I am so excited to give you ‘Hopeless’,” the singer says in a statement. “We have all been there. They are not good, but you cannot say no. The shelter we feel in ourselves is like no other. Maybe we should hope less.” – CL

Nathaniel Rateliff, “And it’s still good”:

Nathaniel Rateliff will release his first solo album in about seven years in February. Prior to the release, Rateliff released the first single and the title track of the project: “And It’s Still Alright.” Rateliff wrote the song about his friend and producer, Richard Swift, and a person’s journey to accept things if they don’t go as planned.

“I think I always want to see hope in the dark, and I like to share that,” Rateliff explains in a press release. “I always try to write from a perspective to approach everything fairly, even if it makes me vulnerable.” – CC

Watkins Family Hour, “Just Another Reason”:

Watkins Family Hour has released the reflective and string-heavy “Just Another Reason”, a song that highlights vocal harmony between brothers and sisters and bandmates Sara and Sean Watkins. The song comes from their upcoming new album, Brother Sister, which is their first release in five years and contains seven original songs and three covers.

“It really felt good to dig into the potential of two people,” says Sara Watkins in a press release. “The primary purpose of this record was to see what we could do if we were alone. The arrangements and writing were all focused on that. Now listening, I am really proud of what we did. These are songs that would not matter one of us has emerged individually and it feels like a band, like this is what we do, the two of us. “- CL

Gabby Barrett, “Hall of Fame”:

In ‘Hall of Fame’ Gabby Barrett explains that her worship for her husband, Cade Foehner, is so strong that it deserves a place of honor – as in a Hall of Fame. Barrett explained in a press release: “I am so blessed that I have found a husband who feels cherished, cared for, and cherished. We wrote this song to celebrate the goodness and details of love – the little things, the feeling of really loving someone and feeling that back. “

The singer continues: “I hope this song inspires everyone to think and say an extra ‘thank you’ to the people who feel the same way, and I hope they love it just as much as I do.” “Hall of Fame” has been recorded by Barrett, Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac and Zachary Kale. – CC

Aubrie sellers, “haven’t even kissed me”:

Aubrie sellers seem sparing, non-frilly lyrical delivery in her ballad, “Don’t Have Kissed Me Yet,” which tells a gloomy story supported by soft acoustic guitar line. “I’ve always been attracted to conversation numbers and simple songs that don’t feel too” written “,” explains the singer of the song, according to Rolling Stone.

I tried to put it exactly as it fell, and I know that there are probably other people who felt exactly the same. No altercation or trying to be smart, just the truth, “she adds.” I haven’t kissed me yet “comes from the next album from sellers, Far From Home. – CL

The Lone Bellow, “Count on Me”:

“Count On Me” is the first single that The Lone Bellow has shared from their upcoming album, Half Moon Light. The track is full of layered vocals that bring great warmth to the song and the message that they are loved and supported.

During the song the group sings to be there for each other when the world seems to tear you down. They sing about giving in to the pressure and fall into your safety net. “Let it break you / Let it help you capture what you’re holding onto / Let it break you,” the group sings in increasing harmony. “You can count on me, if I can count on you / can count on me, if I can count on you.” Half Moon will be released as a whole on February 7 – CC

The Ballroom Thieves, “Homme Run”:

The new song from the Ballroom Thieves, ‘Homme Run’, may have a punny title, but the subject is dead serious. The song is about inequality between men and women and evokes the long-standing systemic patriarchy with a keen sense of humor.

“Human existence is almost exclusively curated by men, for men. Ironically, when we go back into the 1920s, this arrangement remains unbearably exhausting and catastrophic,” says bandmate Calin Peters. “This number stems from a desire to stop pausing to people who don’t see the problem, so that we can destroy the patriarchate and go to more important things, such as honoring the matriarchy.” – CL

Jessi Alexander, “Mama Drink”:

In her song, “Mama Drank”, Nashville’s acclaimed songwriter became the recording artist Jessi Alexander who is not afraid to share the reality of motherhood. For Alexander, her truth comes in the form of being a mother of three as she fights against the “working mother blues” and navigating through the “delicate dance of working as a man / While keeping your apron tied.” With all things stacked on her plate, Alexander finally admits why her mother would enjoy a drink. “Mama Drank” was written by Alexander alongside her husband, Jon Randall. – CC

Hailey Whitters, “Janice at the Hotel Bar”:

Hailey Whitters has shared the next piece of her next album, The Dream. “Janice in the hotel bar” tells the real story of a candid but wise older woman who drops life advice from the vantage point of her chair in a hotel bar.

“Janice is an 80-year-old woman who met a friend of mine a few years ago,” Whitters explains. “While they were talking, Janice received countless pieces of wisdom and advice about life and aging. I personally have always struggled to find the right balance between work and private life, often caught up in the next achievement or achievement that I forget to notice the life that is happening all around me.

“This song has become my little prayer and memory to pay attention to and to be intentional. I hope it resonates with listeners that way too,” she adds. The dream must appear on February 28. – CL

