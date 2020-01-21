Carly Pearces 10 best songs are fun and playful

advertisement

In 2017, Carly Pearce released her first single on country radio – and she became No. 1. Since then, the singer has quickly become a popular member of the country music family and has even appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage more than 50 times.

Pearce has a humble beginnings in Kentucky: she graduated from high school at the age of 16 to appear in Dollywood before moving to Nashville, and struggled to make a name for herself for a few years before “Every Little Thing” started ,

In 2018, Pearce won a CMT Music Award for her music video “Every Little Thing” – a highlight of her breakout year. The artist has toured with Luke Bryan and Lady Antebellum, and she and her husband Michael Ray, who makes a cameo on this list, are easy enchanting,

Taste of Country’s list of Pearce Top songs takes into account the position of the charts, retail sales, employee opinions and reader feedback.

10

“Get it right” The first song on our list is to use a Miranda Lambert phrase: “When husbands annoy you”. “Doin ‘It Right” doesn’t give you a bitter mood, but it is an honest trace of when the person you are. “re dating doesn’t give you what you need or what you deserve. Pearce has some incredible breakup songs that explore breaking up a relationship in new ways, and this is one of our favorites.

9

“Reckless” This song is hard to sing (try it next time you’re in the shower – it’s hard!), But Pearce makes it look effortless. The chorus is catchy, the song uses its wide range and the lyrics are surprisingly powerful. It’s a song for you when you’re finally done with the person who did you wrong and needs to let out some of your anger in a healthy way.

8th

“If you don’t say anything” (with Michael Ray) Sure, this is a cover, but Pearce and Ray breathed new life into this Keith Whitley song. If you ever get the chance to see her perform live on Opry, you’ll be delighted: her harmonies are beautiful, and the time Ricky Skaggs surprised her on stage added another level of joy to this classic love ballad.

7

“Colour” Some songs are just made for spring and summer, and “color” is one of them. Pearce uses the country songwriting trick “You do X, I do Y” (as in Blake Shelton’s “Ill Name The Dogs”) in a polished, professional manner. One of her greatest strengths is reinventing country songs in a unique way, and this sweet track about finally allowing feelings for someone is really original.

6

“I need a drive home” If you are a little homesick and can use a good cry, have the handkerchiefs ready: this popular song should make it. It’s an emotional belly beat, and Pearce really pays attention to the little details of the home that are so missed that you go out into the world to chase your dreams.

5

“Wasn’t So Drunk” (with Josh Abbott Band) The appearance of this Josh Abbott Band song was probably one of the most important steps in Pearce’s career. Your voice blends seamlessly into Abbott’s and the trail immediately gets stuck in your head. “Wasn’t that drunk” captures the feeling we all know too well: shaking off a romantic encounter with “It wasn’t a big deal” – but secretly it was.

4

“Closer to you” “Closer to You” is a racetrack and Pearces latest single. It’s a foretaste of their second album and contains more pop elements than their previous work. The tone “I need you now” celebrates the honeymoon phase of a relationship. The song’s music video shows Michael Ray and is the first taste of Pearce’s songs written about her future husband.

3

“If my name were whiskey” The list of country songs with whiskey is endless, but this song is not about pubs and dancers. A really heartbreaking story about drug abuse. “If my name were whiskey,” Pearce says, it will never be the first thing that comes to mind. Pearce shows her strengths when she sings about difficult topics.

two

“Hide the wine” If you follow Pearce on Instagram, you know she loves red wine. So it’s only natural that one of their best songs is “Hide the Wine”. This melody is carefree, incredibly easy to understand and so much fun that it tries to stop these bad decisions and the moments “Guess what I did last night ?!”

1

“Every little thing” Pearce has been instrumental in keeping women on country radio alongside pioneers Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, and is part of an amazingly talented generation of country artists. Nostalgia isn’t always a good thing, and this track shows how hard it is to get over an ex. It is the song that made us fall in love with Pearce and it only rose from here.

