Carly Pearce’s self-titled second album “is not a hearty love song album” – but yes, she is in love and the listeners will know.

“The heartbeat of the record is the fact that I fell in love,” says Pearce The Boot, “and that kind of snowball does everything.”

You will hear it in the flirting “Call Me”, the struck “Heart’s Going Out Of Its Mind” and even the warm “It won’t always be like this” – and of course in “Finish Your Sentences”. “Pearce’s first duet with her husband, country artist Michael Ray. The song was written by Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett with Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley and captures” the first initial feeling of falling in love “, right where Pearce and Ray were when they recorded it.

Scott Borchetta, director of the Rhett and Big Machine Label Group, accused Pearce of “Finish Your Sentences”. “I just felt that it was the perfect song for Michael and me to sing together,” she recalls. “I know that Thomas and Kelsea probably wrote it to sing together, but it feels like someone who is actually in a relationship (with each other) has to sing this song.”

Pearce and Ray had not yet got engaged or married when they went to the studio together to record the song. She admits that even though she was convinced of their relationship, she was still nervous about literally recording her love.

“I mean, I felt like I knew right away that we should be, but to be honest, yes (there were nerves),” says Pearce. “And I think our teams said a little bit: ‘Oh, we hope it works if we do, because then you’ll mix business (with love).”

Pearce and Ray cite longtime country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as role models for their careers as married solo artists who occasionally like to perform together. Hill is also an icon for Pearce as a powerful artist within the genre. Pearce channeled Hill and other country superstars of the 90s while creating Carly Pearce, which was canceled on Friday (February 14th).

“I want to be the country of this generation the way they were: Faith, Trisha (Yearwood), Sara Evans – that streak – Patty Loveless. I loved that – even a little Shania (Twain) in there,” Pearce says. “These are women who are very close to my heart when I go in and cut and write and all these things.”

When she made her new album, Pearce had the advantage of a radio hit and recognition of award ceremonies: a level of awareness she didn’t have when she released her debut album Every Little Thing 2017. Instead of feeling the pressure to meet fans’ standards, this awareness gave Pearce a boost in confidence.

“I didn’t know if people would be interested in my music and now I know that they are interested enough in listening,” she says. “I think it gave me a little more confidence knowing who I am in this genre.” and how I feel best. “

