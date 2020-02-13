Valentine’s Day is very important to Carly Pearce, and not just because it is the first one she will celebrate as a married woman with her new husband Michael Ray. The Kentucky-born artist will also release her second self-titled album on February 14, which she believes was the only day when it made sense to deliver new music to her fans.

“I think the only way to release my album was on Valentine’s Day because love is one of the themes of the album,” Pearce told her record label. “And being able to release and be it on Valentine’s Day If I can play a show with my husband and celebrate my album to celebrate our first Valentine’s Day, it will be fun and a very special night for me for a variety of reasons , “

Pearce never cared much about Valentine’s Day until she fell in love with Ray.

“There’s a lot going on and I’m usually not happy for Valentine’s Day,” said Pearce. “I really don’t care. It feels like just one day. But on this special Valentine’s Day, it’s like the first I’m married to. This album means so much to me and I can play a show with Michael. It will a very special night and I think one of my favorite nights ever. “

Carly Pearce includes a duet with Ray on “Finish Your Sentences,” although it’s not a mushy, romantic ballad fans could expect.

“I really wanted this song to be exactly what happened when we started dating,” Pearce told PopCulture.com about the song, in which Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini were both involved in writing. “I’m so literal with my songs and the way I put albums together. When we made this album, it was what was going on. It was the fun, flirtatious, dating side of falling in love. So, when i heard this song, i was like ‘there it is’. “

Pearce and Ray will play a show in St. Louis, Missouri on February 14th. Pearce will be traveling with Old Dominion for part of 2020 and will be the opening act for her We Are Old Dominion tour. Carly Pearce, including her current single “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, can be pre-ordered on her website.

Photo credit: Courtesy of BMLG / John Shearer