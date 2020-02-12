The day Carly Pearce brought “It won’t always be that way” to the studio, she and her staff knew the song was special. The last song she wrote for her self-titled second album “It Will Not Always Be That” was the product of the last day of a week-long block or writing sessions that Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta and Allison Jones had booked for Pearce hoping to get the “really true Carly song” that they thought their new album was still missing.

Although Pearce admits that she went into these writing sessions and is not entirely sure what kind of song would be “a real Carly song,” the studio’s response to “It won’t always be” made it clear that she was had found.

One of the people most affected by the song was the producer and songwriter Busbee, who has been working on her new album and has worked closely with Pearce since he and Emily Shackleton wrote their breakout hit “Every Little Thing” in 2017 , “”

“I remember Busbee saying to me, ‘This song is so special,'” Pearce told the crowd on her album release show on Tuesday (February 11th). “He shared with all of us that he had been through some things his brother and they revived their relationship and he started to cry. Little did I know then that this song would take on a different meaning for me, that I would not be with him again could record. “

Busbee died in September 2019 after a brief fight against an aggressive form of brain tumor, leaving behind his wife Jessie and three children. He was only 43 and Pearce’s new album was the last full project he worked on before his death.

“A large part of this record is Busbee, and Busbee made this record within ten days before we found out that he was sick,” Pearce said on stage. “When I worked with him, he became part of my family. I can’t really put into words the amount of emotion I feel when I just release this record, and to be honest, I had a moment in which I had a moment I didn’t want to delete it.

“Because I didn’t really know what music would look like without him,” she continued. “He taught me so much about who I am as a songwriter, an artist. He pushed me so far that I sometimes hated him. But he really felt that this record would take me to the next level, and I was just grateful for the time I had with him. “

Ultimately, Pearce says, she knew that bringing out Carly Pearce was the best way to honor Busbee’s memory. “I think it is my duty to continue his legacy and just be a small part that keeps these songs going and just appreciates those little moments of the music he created,” she said.

The singer then called Busbee’s wife, who had flown to Nashville for the album release show, to the stage to show her a special framed poster with the album’s liner notes. “I dedicated this record to Busbee and I want to give it to you,” said Pearce. “I had it done for you and the girls just because I know this is the last full record he made and he changed my life and you too.

“I am grateful to know you and grateful to have you in my life. I love you,” said the singer, trying to hold back the tears.

As she prepared to play the show closing “Every Little Thing” in honor of Busbee, Pearce jokingly admitted that it was difficult not to get the best out of her feelings.

“I’m really preparing to fail with this song,” she said to the crowd with a laugh. “Emily (Shackleton) and I were able to celebrate our first # 1 with Busbee, and Busbee changed our lives with this song.

“I remember the night I found out 20 minutes before a show that he had died and I had to go on stage,” she continued. “I was very honest with the crowd and told them what had happened and tried to summarize in a few sentences what that person had meant to me. It was a spiritual moment to see all these cell phone lighters go up – because I wanted to (the Crowd) educate them for busbee in heaven – and think about the power of music and the way we keep people alive. “

After Busbee’s death, she added, “Every Little Thing” is another song that has a whole new and bigger meaning. “I want everyone of you to hear this record forever and hear Busbee’s heart in it because his heart was over it. I will be grateful to Busbee forever,” said Pearce.

