Carly Pearce and her husband Michael Ray will be together on Valentine’s Day. The singers have a concert in St. Louis on Friday night, but don’t think that the singer “Her World or Mine” will use this as an excuse to skip the vacation.

Pearce tells Taste of Country Nights that her four-month-old husband is generally extravagant. A typical example: Last year’s Easter basket filled with their favorite healthy foods, chewing gum and trinkets. It was the kind of thing you have to take a picture of, she admits.

And then for Christmas …

“To be honest, it’s annoying,” she says. “The first year he got me an engagement ring. The second year he got my dream honeymoon and a Louis Vuitton wallet. I really like? Here’s like Lulu Lemon workout clothes, don’t you love them?”

The couple leans on their love when it comes to creating new music. Pearce’s new Carly Pearce album (February 7th on Big Machine Records) isn’t filled with bubbly love songs, but it was an album made when she fell in love.

“We have a great feeling that finding your person and getting into this phase of life was astonishing for both of us,” says the singer. “I hope you are happy now.” “You find yourself, you build more confidence, you feel safer … in a way that I didn’t even know I had to do.”

“Finish Your Sentences” is the love duet on the album, but it’s not a heavy ballad, but a song about two people falling in love in real time. Her current single with Lee Brice is another example of a song made possible by finding the right person. “I hope you’re happy now” is an emotion she wanted to share nervously, but courage comes with confidence – the kind of courage that leads to a singer’s third Top 20 hit (and climb).

See the 50 greatest love songs from Country Music:

The top 50 country duets ever!