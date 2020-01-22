Carly + Michael Find a balance between cooperation, independence

advertisement

Most of the year – long before Carly Pearce officially announced her second self-titled second album – the singer and her nu-man, fellow artist Michael Ray, tease a duet.

“It’s really about the first stages of the relationship and the connection of, you know, when you start to feel that it is just beginning to mingle,” Ray The Boot told in June 2019, adding that the song “absolutely takes the picture perfectly how we were in the beginning. “

Pearce and Ray incorporated the song into their relationship relatively early, long before they were married or even engaged. Late in 2019, they revealed that the song is called “Finish Your Sentences” and that it was co-written by, among others, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini.

advertisement

In anticipation of the release of the song, Pearce reflected to The Boot and other outlets that “Finish Your Sentences” was an opportunity to honor her relationship and the personal bond that she and Ray share, as well as their mutual love of music. However, she added that it is important for both artists to maintain a separate career.

“I think if you’re both artists, you’re almost fans of each other,” she notes. “And I think for us, when we look at [a couple like] Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, we think:” You know Tim without faith, and you know faith without Tim, but when Tim and faith come together, it’s great . “

“There are moments, and they are big, and that’s great,” Pearce continues. “I think that’s hopefully the way we’re going to do things. I want him to be Michael Ray, and I want to be Carly Pearce, but when we come together, I want it to be a moment. So it’s about knowing when make those moments. “

For the time being, those moments work best as duets such as ‘Finish your sentences’. But in the future? The couple could very well start something like McGraw and Hill’s joint Soul2Soul Tour.

“Oh my God, yes,” Pearce adds with a smile. “If we have babies, he will help! So if we decide to have babies, we go on the Heart2Heart Tour, instead of the Soul2Soul Tour.”

Country singers who were married or engaged in 2019

.

advertisement