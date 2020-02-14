General hospital fans know that Sam can do little to stop the action, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t use her great mind to develop some very smart ideas. She is the type of woman who knows how it works and what she has to do to make things work in her favor, and she is there right now. She found out everything. She has everything in her life and she will make sure that her loved ones and the small town she loves so much are safe and that they can improve it. She doesn’t allow this to go on, she doesn’t care how much she has to work and what danger she has to face herself to make it work. It’s all too much for her right now without the ideas she has.

We now know that there is a lot going on with Valentin and his announcement. We were interested in seeing how many things in his life could go wrong in the past few months, and it seems that we will still see so much more of it over the days. To be honest, he has a hard time. He is a man who has to deal with a situation, a woman he wants to be with, who seems to make him unhappy when she tries to come back to him, and so many other things that are going on. There’s a lot here, and we can’t wait to see more of it for him as things continue to fall apart in his life. He’s not in a good place and we love it now. It works.

What happens in the general hospital?

Will Finn and Anna’s relationship survive his involvement in the plan to bring Peter down? GeneralHospital’s Michael Easton on how becoming a father has changed Finn https://t.co/JvUoXcvJLS

– TV Insider (@TVInsider) February 12, 2020

Um, yes. It will change.

What happens to the general hospital?

“It was Anna … she covers for Peter.” #GH pic.twitter.com/W0uShCLNej

– General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 10, 2020

Valentin is not a man who has lived a very happy life. Some bad things happened to him. He had some really dramatic things in his world. He had things that didn’t work for him. He had things so ugly that he needed surgery to fix them, and he was not a man who had ever trusted anyone in his life. He was in a lot of really dark, really ugly, really tragic situations, which is why we are shocked that this will happen to him again. As far as we know, the weekend will take him to a place where his life is dark and terrible, and the turn it will take is one from which he may not be able to return at this point. We can’t say for sure whether we think this will ever get better or not, but it seems a bit messy at the moment.

Carly and Bobbie need to find some normalcy in the middle of everything that’s going on, which means they’ll try to make plans to spend some time together. This is nice for them in more ways than one and we think they will find some happiness with each other. After all, they’re so close. Then there is Michael, who is absolutely suspicious. Something is wrong and he can feel it. He knows it’s not right, and he’s not sure what the next step is for himself if everything happens.

