Carlow secures courageous two-point victory over southeastern neighbors Wicklow

advertisement

Carlow

0-11

–

0-9

Wicklow

Carlow footballers overcame the loss of the star forward, Paul Broderick to a straight red card after just two minutes of play to place a gutsy two-point win over southeastern neighbors Wicklow in Netwatch Culen Park.

advertisement

Broderick was ordered by Kildare referee Brendan Cawley for an incident without a ball.

But the home team dug in and, despite falling behind from 0-3 to 0-1 in 18 minutes, the men from Turlough O’Brien led 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

Wicklow could not use the extra man despite the instructions of their captain Delan Healy and could only include one point in the game from skipper Healy at 15 minutes.

Carlow failed to score from the game in the first half, but Brendan Murphy corrected that with an excellent point from open play after 15 seconds after the restart.

The Garden County struggled to find the target and hit a dozen widths to the six from Carlow. They cut the leeway to a single point in 55 minutes when the substitute pointed Colin Byrne after he got an inside sign.

But Carlow withdrew, Seán Murphy’s pace was rewarded with an essential point in the game after a characteristic, long-bursting run. Darragh O’Brien lifted another white Carlow flag from a placed ball before Wicklow-substitute Seanie Furlong closed the score from a 73 minute free kick.

Football was generally filthy and uninspiring, but fortunately home support in the rise of 1500 went home after a disciplined show after the early departure.

Manager O’Brien said it had been “a disciplined execution” after the early loss of the regular free customer Broderick, adding that his allegations had shown “great character.”

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-3, all cutter, D Walshe 0-3, 0-2 cutter, B Murphy, M Bambrick, J Morrissey, S Murphy, D O’Brien (free), 0-1 each. Scorers for Wicklow: C O’Brien 0-3, all cutter, R Finn 0-2 (cutter), D Healy, M Jackson (free), C Byrne (free), S Furlong (free), 0-1 each.

Carlow: R Sansom; M Bambrick, S Redmond, N Roche; J Morrissey, B Murphy, C Doyle; S Murphy, R Walker; P Broderick, D Foley, J Murphy; D Walshe, E Ruth, D O’Brien. Subs: J Moore for Roche (48); M Furey for Walker (62); C Crowley for Foley (62); L Roberts for Bambrick (74). Wicklow: M Jackson; O Manning, J Snell, J Hamilton; D Hayden, N Donnelly,. D Devereux; P O’Toole, R Finn; D Healy, M Kenny, P O’Keane; E Darcy, C O’Brien, G Murphy. Subs: C Byrne for Murphy (h / t); E Murtagh for Hamilton (h / t); A Maher for Hayden (48); S. Furlong for O’Brien (64); D Fitzgerald for lManning (64).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

advertisement