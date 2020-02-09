(Photo by Sam Wasson / Getty Images)

RIVER BANK. California – Carlos Johnson scored 25 points on Saturday night when the Grand Canyon narrowly beat the California Baptist 103: 98.

Mikey Dixon scored 24 points for the antelope, while Lorenzo Jenkins scored 20 points. Johnson made 9 out of 11 from the free throw line and added six rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points for the Grand Canyon (10-13, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference).

It was the first time this season that the Grand Canyon scored at least 100 points.

The Grand Canyon scored 50 points in the first half, which is the best season for the team.

Milan Acquaah had 30 points and 10 assists for the Lanciers (17-7, 7-3). Ferron Flavors Jr. added 15 points. De’jon Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Antelopes equalized the season against the Lancers with the win. Cal Baptist defeated the Grand Canyon 61: 57 on January 11th. On Thursday, the Grand Canyon hits Kansas City at home.