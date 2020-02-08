Everton’s manager Carlo Ancelotti insists that he prioritize points over achievements after admitting that the ad against Crystal Palace for an hour was “not good”.

In a 3-1 win against the hopeless Eagles, Ancelotti’s team moved five points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

It’s a scenario that was unthinkable two months ago when Marco Silva was fired with the club in the bottom three positions, but the Italian’s experience and winning mentality immediately affected the players.

The 17 points from his eight competitive matches are only exceeded in the same period by the neighbors and the runaway Premier League leader Liverpool (24), which is why they are now real competitors for European football.

“I prefer to win, do well and lose. It’s normal, ”said the three-time Champions League winner after goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“The result is really important for us after a performance that was not so good for 60 minutes.

“Right now we believe in what we are doing and that is the most important part.

“The work everyone has done was really good: players, clubs, staff, everyone and now our table is good and we can dream of fighting for the Europa League in the next few games.”

Ancelotti even apologized for a mistake by English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in that Christian Benteke’s shot landed under his body at the start of the second half to equalize.

“The goalkeeper can make mistakes. It can happen. After that he saved fantastic (also from Benteke), ”said the Toffees boss.

As Everton continues its upward curve, Palace goes the other way with no wins and just four points in the last seven games.

They also have the worst Premier League goal record with only 23 of 26 games.

Manager Roy Hodgson felt that shortly after half-time when Benteke scored, they had to benefit from their good magic.

“I thought we played a lot of the game well. Not at the beginning, but both teams played well, ”he said.

“There wasn’t much going on for 20-25 minutes, but after that I thought we started playing a lot better.

“We started the second half very well, and when we got the equalizer, I thought it was a fair reflection.

“It’s a defeat that hurts a lot.”