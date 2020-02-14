SAN DIEGO – The police were looking for a man who stole a couple in the Fairmount Park neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday evening.

Just before 8:40 p.m., a 27-year-old driver and his 24-year-old passenger were sitting in their car under a bridge on 4200 block on Federal Boulevard when, according to San Diego, a man with a flashlight looked into the police. When the driver got out and confronted the man, there was an argument. The man pulled out a knife and threatened the driver. The driver ran to stop a policeman.

When the man returned to the car, the passenger got out and took the keys. The man chased the woman until she fell, then took the keys and other items from her. Then he took the car and drove east along Federal Boulevard.

The car was later found on 4600 Ocean View Boulevard.

The police were still looking for the carjacker that was described as white in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, 180 to 185 pounds, with long brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing white pants, a dark coat, and white shoes.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction