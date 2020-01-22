Careem stops activities of Oman from February - News

advertisement

The decision allows Careem to focus on markets with high potential.



Ride-dependent app Careem has decided to withdraw from Oman due to more difficult market conditions and regulatory challenges.

A spokesperson for the Dubai-based company, which was taken over by his larger rival Uber, confirmed to Khaleej Times that the company has decided to end the business from next month.

“Careem decided to stop working in Oman because of the absence of regulatory factors that provide us with a healthy investment environment. The decision came after an in-depth study and analysis of the market and expected future circumstances,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“This decision allows Careem to focus on high-potential markets and to expand services to existing markets. The business will be closed by February 3, 2020,” the statement added.

