The Arizona Cardinals, a team of five wins, may be the hottest free agent location this summer.

And Peter Schrager from NFL Network doesn’t mean the weather.

With the combination of quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the huge space available, the Cardinals will be “the hottest off-season destination for free agents,” Schrager predicted Tuesday morning in his NFL segment.

OverTheCap, the ninth place in the league, still has $ 53 million left in Arizona.

“Kyler Murray is a young quarterback, Cliff Kingsbury is a player-friendly coach, the environment – you live in the sun – and you have a lot of money to spend,” said Schrager. “You are young, Kliff is not trying to be a dictator. He shows that you can be nice to the players and that the veterans can have fun and possibly succeed.”

On the back of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback from Kansas City Chiefs, and Lamar Jackson, quarterback from Baltimore Ravens, who was recognized as the best player in their second season, Murray got an early hype in this offseason.

Kingsbury’s creative game was also mentioned. Schrager referred to Arizona’s “cool new offensive”.

The cardinals could use improvements in almost every position, attack, and defense.

On the offensive, Kenyan Drake prevailed over David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, but Drake is a free agent. The reception room is full of question marks. The line of attack will open if Arizona does not re-sign all free agents from there.

Defensively, most players would be interchangeable if there were an affordable upgrade. The Cardinals allowed the most yards and fifth most points in the league last season.

“Arizona Cardinals, not the Chiefs, not the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals will be the hot spot – not the Vegas Raiders – for many free agents this off-season,” said Schrager.

Arizona can only hope that he is right. Its a lot to do.

