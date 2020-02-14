(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

With the Arizona Cardinals well into the off-season, discussions about contract decisions and renewals are starting to heat up.

One of these discussions revolves around experienced cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

“Pat is a guy – Michael (Bidwill) and I have spoken about it many times – we would like to retire him as a cardinal,” said Steve Keim, general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, to Doug & Wolf at the 98.7 FM sports station Arizona.

Peterson’s career began in Arizona after the organization put him fifth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Before Peterson missed six games of the 2019 season with a PED ban, he tried to restructure his contract so as not to lose payment, but a deal never came about.

“He’s under contract and I think if you look at last year’s work he’ll be one of the first to tell you that he didn’t meet expectations early,” said Keim.

In 10 games this season, Peterson had two interceptions, a sack and 53 tackles. The Cardinals had to wait until the P2 effect really started later in the season.

Cardinal’s GM Steve Keim on @ P2: “The last three games that I thought he played excellently … I think he has a chip on his shoulder and I think he will come back with all his might.” pic.twitter.com/sIbcKoftoS

“The last three games that I thought he played excellently played as we expected him to. He has a chip on his shoulder, ”said Keim. “I think he’ll come back with all his might.”

Keim noted that the Cardinals’ defense has been troubled throughout the season, but they have done their best in the last four games of the year. With a younger defensive group under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, they can continue their upward trend if they keep a leader like Peterson.

“We had some suspensions and you had injuries that you cannot predict,” said Keim. “These are not excuses because everyone has to deal with a number of things, but we have to do better in defense from a human perspective to give Vance a chance to succeed.”

Keim noted that the team had talked to Peterson about his contract, but nothing is done until the ink is on the paper.

