Offensive tackle D.J. Humphries # 74 of the Arizona Cardinals heads to soccer after Kenyan Drake # 41 scored a one-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona , The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38:24. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have a cap of around $ 54 million this off-season.

No, the cardinals do not plan to spend $ 54 million on free agents.

They plan to be aggressive in chasing new players, but also consider players who need expansion and cap flexibility during the regular season as they prepare for the free agency, Chairman and President Michael Bidwill said on Doug on Wednesday & Wolf from 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

“We have a lot of space, but we also have some enhancements that we need to take up some space,” Bidwill said.

The two main names are Kenyan Drake and Offensive Lineman D.J. Humphries. If the cardinals keep both, it will be cut into the available space.

Drake hurried with the Cardinals for 643 yards and eight touchdowns last season. While he had three games with less than 40 rushing yards, he also had four with more than 100 and had a four-touchdown game on December 15th.

Humphries blossomed last season, starting all 16 games and playing 100% of the offensive snaps for a line that found some stability. He only allowed two sacks.

“We want it back and we also have the tag out there, the franchise tag that we can use,” Bidwill said. “We’ll see where we end up.”

According to Bidwill, draft picks also take up space. Pick # 8 will be paid at an estimated $ 4.2 million, according to OverTheCap. The second round selection is $ 1.5 million, with the rest under $ 1 million.

The cardinals hope to keep some space so that they have flexibility to trade in the off-season when the opportunity arises. Last year they gave up a conditional draft pick for Drake.

“We need to save some space for acquisitions like Kenyan Drake,” said Bidwill. “We were able to finish the Kenyan Drake because we had some space.”

The Cardinals sound pragmatic in the off-season, but Bidwill expects to sign some free agent goals. Some people in the league, including NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, believe Arizona will be a popular free agent destination.

“We will be aggressive. I cannot predict who will join us today, but I know we will look at both sides of the ball,” said Bidwill.

