Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald buys minority stake in Phoenix Suns

(Courtesy of Phoenix Suns)

Larry Fitzgerald, future recipient of the Hall of Fame Arizona Cardinals, has acquired a minority stake in Phoenix Suns, reported Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Fitzgerald confirmed this message to Jim Trotter from NFL.com.

“It is an investment in something that I have supported since my stay in Arizona,” the recipient told NFL.com. “It gives me another connection in the community that I love and that I will always live in. It is a long-term commitment that I wanted to make for life after football.”

Fitzgerald told Trotter that Sun’s owner Robert Sarver suggested that he buy part of the NBA team two years ago.

Along with the announcement, the Suns released a video of Fitzgerald talking about his investment with the Suns’ guardian, Devin Booker.

Although Fitzgerald told NFL.com that he had focused on the upcoming Cardinals season, he will be involved in business and basketball activities.

John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station reports that he will be an adviser to Sun and Mercury players and will also be available to front office staff.

Fitzgerald becomes the second NFL player to buy an NBA team and joins Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who owns a piece of Milwaukee Bucks.

The news of Wednesday morning is not surprising. Fitzgerald has a close relationship with Sarver and even participated in front office interviews before the team hired Jeff Bower as vice president of basketball operations.

“I have a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have great respect for Robert,” said Fitzgerald in a statement. “He has become a dear friend and trustworthy confidante. It’s a big part of why I’m making this promise. “

In December 2018, the receiver also urged fans and the city of Phoenix to support a vote to approve arena refurbishments for the House of Suns, the Talking Stick Resort Arena. This agreement was finally adopted.

“Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years,” said Sarver in a team statement. “He is an icon from Arizona and a businessman, passionate philanthropist and leader. He brings with him a unique perspective from outside of basketball, but is still sporty and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor. “

A week ago, Fitzgerald hit the headlines after deciding to return to his 17th NFL season, which was all spent in Arizona. According to several reports, he signed a one-year extension for a base salary of $ 11 million.

Fitzgerald, who is the second best launcher of all time in his career, led the Cardinals with 804 launches in 2019 under the first year head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Regarding off-the-field interests, Fitzgerald spoke with his shadowing from Sarver last April while looking for coaches on Bickley & Marotta from 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

“I shadowed Magic Johnson, I shadowed Donald Trump, I shadowed numerous CEOs of Fortune 500 companies across the country,” he said. “I love to learn. I just love trying to see what makes everyone tick, and I’m just a guy who likes to learn, so it doesn’t differ from everything I’ve done. That’s it Eye level. “

ESPN reported that a partnership had been going on “for months, if not longer,” regarding Fitzgerald’s interest in buying an interest in the Suns. The recipient hinted last April that it was something he would be interested in.

“I don’t know if that’s an option or not,” Fitzgerald told Bickley & Marotta. “I don’t know. It would be great to have a minority position, but I don’t know. We’ll see. Maybe in the future.”

