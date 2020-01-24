Cardinals choose Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

advertisement

Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the State of Murray in Athens, Georgia. Thomas was appointed to the Associated Press All-American team on Monday December 16. 2019. (AP Photo / John Bazemore, file)

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. agrees with the majority of previous fake design developers.

The Cardinals of Arizona were to fight off pick # 8 in the 2020 NFL Draft with an offensive duel. Which offensive lineman to choose was up for debate.

In Kiper’s first version of his bogus draft, Arizona chooses Georgia Bulldog’s offensive against Andrew Thomas.

This is roughly the area where we saw an attack and Thomas, who played both left and right, is No. 1 on my board. I was discussing with a recipient here; Wouldn’t Kyler Murray’s former teammate CeeDee Lamb have fun getting a couple of long touchdown passes from his friend? But it is important to protect the franchise quarterback, and Arizona desperately needs help on its line, especially in left-wing attacks where Starter D.J. Humphries is a free agent. The cardinals also have some defensive deficiencies, so keep an eye on your defensive back.

There are a lot of interesting thoughts in this section, but when you compare Kiper’s mock with others, one important point stands out.

Steve Keim, General Manager of Arizona, has the option to add a ready-to-use impact player. It is difficult to say whether this is good or bad.

A few months ago, Thomas was generally considered the top offensive tackle in the draft class, but there are now other names that are moving up to the top.

For example, Daniel Jeremiah’s draft published three days ago on NFL.com shows Mikhi Becton from Louisville in 4th place overall and Jedrick Wills from Alabama in 6th place. Arizona had to draw Tristan Wirfs from Iowa in 8th place. Jeremiah sees him more as a guard than as a matter.

Kiper likes these options too, and that’s a good sign for the Cardinals when other teams line up in front of them. The ESPN analyst placed Becton, Wills and Wirfs in places 10 to 14.

In terms of recipient options, Lamb and Jerry Jeudy from Alabama will only exit Kiper in 12th and 13th place, respectively. Kiper also has Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III, another recipient, ranked 15th overall.

Todd McShay, Kiper’s ESPN analyst colleague, had the Cardinals select Lamm in sixth place in the overall ranking in mid-December when his bill was released.

The whole point is that there are pretty good receivers and talents in the top half of the first round. Arizona desperately needs both.

However, the cardinals cannot afford to make the wrong choice.

