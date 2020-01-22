Cardinals are said to have employed the former TE Jim Dray at Kliff Kingsbury

advertisement

Arizona Cardinals’ Jim Dray (81) celebrates in Philadelphia on Sunday, December 1, 2013, after a touchdown in the second half of an NFL soccer game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Jim Dray, former Cardinal of Arizona, returned to his team and was hired by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, reports Field Yates from ESPN.

Dray was most recently an offensive trainer for quality control at the Cleveland Browns, although it is unclear what position he will take in Arizona.

He joined Cleveland last year under the then head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was Drays trainer at the Cardinals from 2010 to 2012.

The kitchen was fired after a 6:10 season, and newly hired head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t keep his predecessor’s staff, including Dray or defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was Cardinals’ head coach in 2018.

Dray, a selection from the seventh round of Arizona in 2010, played for the Cardinals during the 2013 season before moving to Cleveland, Buffalo and San Francisco. He returned to Arizona in 2017 and played a game before it was released.

Dray played the Cardinals in 56 games, catching 33 balls for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

