Cardinal system could not be built for David Johnson

Quarterback Carson Palmer # 3 of the Arizona Cardinals (left) celebrates a third quarter touchdown with David Johnson # 31 during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 22, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

There is a lot of respect between the former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer and the current Arizona, which goes back to David Johnson.

Palmer took Johnson under his wing in his early seasons and helped Bruce Arians on the offensive to get 1,239 express gardens in 2016 and 879 more.

Of course, you know the rest of the story. Johnson was injured in 2017, signed an extension and it has not been the same among two head coaches since Arians left the team.

Johnson’s future remains in question as Arizona looks like it wants to get back Free Agent, Kenyan Drake, who shone under head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offensive in 2019. Palmer, who is still one of Johnson’s greatest fans, admits that this may not be the right fit for his former rookie to stay with the Cardinals.

“I am 100% believer. I think he can get those numbers back, ”said Palmer Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station when he came to their show on Friday. “This system may not have been developed for him and Bruce ‘s system may have been perfect for him.

“I just think that the system is a little bit too different from what Bruce ‘s system built so perfectly for him. Maybe a new start is something he needs or something he thinks about and thinks about.”

Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and 345 yards to 3.7 yards per carry in 2019. He was used more in the passing game and scored 36 of 47 goals for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

Being used in passing is Johnson’s strength and an important part of Kingsbury’s offense. But it became clear that indecision hurt Johnson as a runner, at least in the eyes of GM Steve Keim, who said mid-year that Johnson just had to put his foot in the ground and go.

Johnson disagreed, but continued to work to earn the playing time and even asked to help in return to get on the field. Kingsbury appreciated that, but it remains a question of whether Johnson can contribute to the level of his contract that will earn him $ 14.2 million in 2020 when he reaches certain rosters and games played after Spotrac.

Palmer admits that he directed an Arian offense that was built around Johnson. Fit counts.

This is no longer the case when Kingsbury’s implementation zone around quarterback Kyler Murray reads and spreads the field with the aim of spreading the ball over the entire field.

“When you think back to what we would do with Bruce’s system with Dave, I think he was so good at Inside Zone games,” said Palmer. “He was so good if you swept or tossed him and he would get the edge and put his foot in the ground and step up on the field. What separated him was what he could do in the temporary game. Bruce would be ways find to match it to middle and outer linebackers …

“I don’t know how Kliff’s system is built, and it’s obviously a great system. But there were so many things Dave did in the (Arians) system that were so perfect for his skills … It was real fit and built around Dave. “

Extra points

“I loved everything I saw. I felt like I had watched the first three or four weeks, and I decided, “That’s the guy.” It didn’t take me 16 weeks. That’s typical. “- Palmer watches Murray in his novice year

