Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Dolan’s first visit to the island nation.

A statement from President Díaz-Canel’s office after Tuesday’s meeting said the cardinal “is visiting our country at the invitation of the Cuban President and the Conference of Cuban Catholic Bishops”.

“The meeting went very well and it was not a surprise because he is always extremely warm,” said Dolan to the Catholic Intelligence Service after the meeting in Havana. “I said I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a pastor, Mr. President. I want you to know how much I admire my brother’s bishops in Cuba.

Dolan reported that during the 50-minute meeting, he affirmed the Church’s burning desire to be “just one partner in the public space in any project that embraces human dignity, human life, family dignity, and meaning strengthens marriage and the truly deep legacy of faith in the Cuban people, ”said the Catholic News Service.

He said he felt the President was “realistic” but also “longing for good relationships”.

“This is His Eminence’s first visit to the island, where he was received with hospitality and respect,” the President’s statement said. “During his stay he had exchanges with members of the Conference of Catholic Bishops and visited places related to the work of the Church and other places of interest. He has also held several masses, including the small basilica of the Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre in Santiago de Cuba and the Metropolitan Cathedral of Havana. “

Auxiliary Bishop of Brooklyn, New York, Octavio Cisneros, and Bishop Emilio Aranguren Echeverría, President of the Conference of Cuban Catholic Bishops, accompanied Dolan to the meeting with Díaz-Canel. Cuban officials at the meeting included Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla and Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Office for Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party.

The meeting took place on the last full day of a six-day visit to the island nation. Other stations included humanitarian organizations and facilities where the island’s Catholics offer services to the poor and the elderly, CNS reported.

“We were very excited to meet priests and religious, lay leaders and believers, and they are happy and love Jesus and his Church,” the cardinal told CNS. “I am so grateful for the openness of Cuba to allow priests and sisters and to bring faithful leaders to Cuba to help with the Church’s mission.”

It was the third time he met Diaz-Canel, according to Dolan. The last time was in 2018 when Diaz-Canel, who was in office after Raul Castro’s resignation, spoke to the United Nations in New York. He asked to meet Dolan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The visit was reminiscent of Cardinal Dolan’s meeting, Cardinal John J. O’Connor’s meeting with Fidel Castro in 1988, in the waning days of the Cold War. Ten years later, Pope John Paul II was the first pope to visit the island nation, and it is believed that this move has helped the church to gain more freedom in the communist country.

In 2014, the Obama administration and Havana announced the restoration of diplomatic ties, heavily dependent on the diplomacy of the Vatican and the work of Cardinal Jaime Ortega, who died in Havana in 2019. The two nations reopened their respective embassies in Havana and Washington.

Under President Donald J. Trump, this policy was reversed with new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba.

Dolan told CNS that Diaz-Canel is grateful for the efforts of the Vatican and the United States Bishops’ Conference. The dialogue is always better than the antagonism and the mutual exchange in trade and culture is beneficial for the understanding of the people. “And I have confirmed that,” said the cardinal.

Dolan said he agreed that those suffering from the effects of measures such as the embargo are not the leaders, but the common people of Cuba.

“And when you see the enormous lack of food and medication, it seems unfair to you,” he said.

For those who would criticize his meeting with Diaz-Canel, he said he had a lot on his plate, but if he is invited for a visit and the visit could do something good, that is his interest as a pastor.

“I don’t sit around and want to go on trips. I have enough to do. I have a full-time job,” he said.

Dolan said if others like him could visit the island, including educators, business leaders, artists, writers, and leaders of other faiths, “I think how things would warm up.”