Cardiff and Nantes remember Emiliano Sala a year after his death

Cardiff and Nantes will pay tribute to Emiliano Sala a year later after the plane crash that claimed his life at the age of 28, while the clubs were still locked up in a legal dispute over his transfer fee.

On January 21, 2019, the light Piper Malibu plane with Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed from France to the United Kingdom on the English channel as he prepared to join his new teammates.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) ruled in August last year that the Argentinian was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the crash. The body of Sala was recovered from the wreck on February 6 of last year, but the body of Ibbotson was not found.

Occ l’occasion de Bordeaux reception, dimanche 17h au stade de la Beaujoire, direction, les joueurs, les supporters and le Club dance son ensemble rendront un homage à mémoire d’Emiliano Sala, tragiquement disparu il ya un an.https: //t.co/YLq2UXNNOZ

– FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 19, 2020

Nantes is planning to sell a commemorative shirt “inspired by Sala’s homeland” from Tuesday. The team then wears the shirt in the Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux on Sunday.

The French club said that all proceeds from the sale of the shirt would go to the two clubs in Argentina where Sala started his career – Club San Martin de Progreso and Proyecto Crecer.

A one-minute applause will also take place before the game against Bordeaux – club Nantes signed Sala from July 2015 – to remind Argentine and another Nantes favorite Philippe Gondet, who died on January 21, 2018 at the age of 75.

A court of arbitration for the hearing for sports to settle the dispute between Cardiff and Nantes is scheduled for spring, without a decision before June.

In September, the FIFA world committee of players ruled that Cardiff Nantes should pay the first tranche of six million euros (£ 5.3 million) of the transfer fee. FATHER)

When the full written decision was published in November, it was announced that Cardiff would face a transfer ban with three windows if the money was not paid.

Cardiff challenged FIFA’s decision and stated that the relevant paperwork was incomplete at the time of Sala’s death.

The Bluebirds will hold a ceremony in honor of a year since Sala’s death at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

