Cardi B is known for her ability to express herself unfiltered, and the hit rapper has once again managed to send a high-level NSFW “celebration” message about her husband Offset this time. Today, the Migos member launched its new menswear line in Paris, and Cardi wanted to tell the world that she was “proud of my husband” and then added: “Celebration in my throat today!” The comment has since caught the eye of many of Cardi’s followers, one of whom tweeted back: “This happens when you’re old enough to be her mother and love Cardi as much as I do. You have to cling to your pearls to get stuff read post. Still love the child. “

@iamcardib the happy and good woman will always be proud of his man you are such a wonderful woman and your man is the happiest man on earth and you are the happiest woman on earth also for the fact that he may god your homeland children and yours both bless families

– smithdesign (@ smithdesign8) January 16, 2020

Many of her followers remarked that she “could not become a politician who speaks like this” when the rapper announced that she was considering returning to school in order to start politics in the future.

“This girl wants to be a politician,” quipped one person while another joked, “Damn it, Cardi! You were the chosen one who is my next senator. Can’t say s – so.”

Yours tonight. Random stripper tomorrow, his little mother the next day. Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/9qZAnNZXJn

– Ja’Roman (@ bornking79), January 16, 2020

Before launching its new fashion line, Offset made a statement about the large company. “Designing my own clothes was a fulfilling experience to express my love of fashion. My collection represents success from the bottom up. That means getting out of poverty was part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you come, “he said to PRNewswire.

Chaz A. Jordan, at whose Laundered Works Corp Offset is represented, added: “The F / W 2020 collection serves as a visual and tangible representation of my life’s work to date. The balance of my experiences and trips over the past 10 years expressed by what we define as the new luxury of ready-to-wear. “

Finally, Omar Johnson from ØPUS said about the launch: “Both Offset and Chaz have incredible creative tastes and the influence of seismic culture. By partnering with them to build a fashion brand from scratch, we created ØPUS “They have the ability to understand what the community wants. We are here to build the business behind it.”

