advertisement

The chemistry in between Cardi B and compensate is so heartwarming!

The cutest couple in the hip-hop scene met for the first time in 2017 and Cardi confirmed her relationship with Offset via Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2017. They married in September 2017 and welcomed their baby, Kulture in July 2018.

advertisement

So, literally, Cardi B and Offset were four years and a baby ago!

Cardi B shared a video of her first date with Offset on Superbowl and it is pretty obvious that this sparks with flies when they first met. In the video she referred to Offset as her “friend”, in which she explained that she had no idea what was going on and who to support because she is not a fan of sport and was only there for the rest period, which she unfortunately missed.

Watch the video below.

advertisement