The group of 6,000 people who are slowly hitchhiking through Central America towards the United States and hitchhiking has been a topic of “Fox & Friends” for weeks, sharing President Trump’s belief that the caravan inevitably storms the border and does not wreak havoc will scatter along the way like the last one.

Granted, caravan network coverage has declined since the days leading up to the midterm elections, when flashing warning messages with incremental updates to slow progress almost every morning.

But in the middle of the Tuesday episode of “Fox & Friends”, where the caravan is still 1,600 miles from the border, it was time to look around.

“How will the United States handle the huge influx of people at once?” Asked co-host Steve Doocy when the B-role of migrant families crammed into a cage truck filled the screen.

“The caravan that doesn’t stop!” Said Kilmeade.

This video montage included a live feed from Manuel Padilla Jr., a 32-year-old Border Patrol veteran who oversees the agency’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

Kilmeade asked Padilla about his attitude, which resulted in a not very dramatic quote: “You will not enter mass groups illegally. And those who apply for asylum can properly apply for asylum at the port of entry, ”followed by the industry boss’s technical discussion about staff shortages, which could delay processing asylum applications.

“We are working closely with Mexico to enlarge accommodations and have a controlled situation,” said Padilla.

“Yes, but it’s not controlled,” Kilmeade informed him. “You already have 1,000 a day. Now we’re going to add 6,500. It will be chaos! What can the soldiers do? “

He meant the thousands of troops Trump sent to the border in front of the caravan. The B-roll showed some of them winding barbed wire spools in full combat gear.

Padilla looked unimpressed. “We will not tolerate the chaos in southern Mexico,” he said. “That will not happen.”

Kilmeade put a timer on him. “Thirty seconds, boss,” he said. “How outrageous is it – how outrageous is it -“

Padilla just went on: “Our goal is to make sure we have an orderly situation.”

“Right, we hope for order, but how outrageous it is -” said Kilmeade, unable to break Padilla’s calm cadence. “Wait a second. How outrageous is that in Mexico – I don’t know if your earphones are working, but how outrageous is it that Mexico is providing trucks and transportation? “

The border guard finally seemed to hear the talk show host. Kilmeade hadn’t clarified which caravan of the Mexican government he was referring to. (The Associated Press only reports that the Mexican police helped some migrants find rides.) Padilla made no special mention in his response.

“I can tell you, Brian, we are working closely with Mexico,” he said. “Some of the things you see on TV or on the news may happen, but communication with Mexico continues.”

“It’s outrageous,” said Kilmeade finally after not figuring out how outrageous it was.

Trump probably knows what he’s talking about.

