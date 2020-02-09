A dozen people left their car to push a caravan onto the wheels after passing by on the A628.

According to a witness, the car fell over shortly before eleven this morning and drove on the Woodhead Pass towards Barnsely.

It is not known whether anyone was injured, but witnesses claim that the caravan owners appeared to have stopped at the roadside unharmed on the phone.

Oliver Dyson was on his way home from Manchester when he said the caravan on his side and blocked traffic from both sides of the expressway.

“Traffic was getting slower and we just thought people were going to be 30 miles.” He told the MEN.

“We drove a bit further and saw the car that pulled it to the side and the caravan, and there was no traffic from the other side.

“10 or 12 people tried to get it back on four wheels and it was a bit of a team effort.

“When we drove past them, the tow truck was pretty broken, but the people in it seemed fine, they had parked on the side of the road and were on the phone.”