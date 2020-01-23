Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe split up after cheating photos

advertisement

Cara Santana was completely blind from Jesse Metcalfe’s Fraud scandal.

A source close to the couple reported to PEOPLE that the fashion blogger, 35, had “no idea” that her relationship with her fiance, 41, was over until photos of him cuddling up to two different women were circulating on the Internet.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” added the insider. “She had no idea that things were wrong until she saw the photos online today. I promise they haven’t separated until today.”

RadarOnline.com readers know that Metcalfe was photographed with two different women on intimate dates earlier this week. On Monday, January 20, he became in front of the vegan Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood, California when he hugged the Hungarian model Livia Pillmann. They were also found holding hands while walking to the valet. The same day the Desperate housewives The actor was photographed in a Sherman Oaks bar with Australian actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio.

Although he did not comment on his alleged fraud scandal, sources close to him and Santana confirmed their separation on Wednesday, January 22.

The source of the PEOPLE was called John Tucker has to die Actor an “impostor”.

Santana and Metcalfe had been together for more than a decade and became engaged in August 2016. Although they started planning their wedding shortly after Metcalfe raised the question, they have reportedly been too busy at work and held their wedding on hold.

Metcalfe said last week at the Bubbling sesh Podcast that was his “most romantic moment” when he suggested Santana.

The couple spent the last vacation in Europe with Santana’s family.

