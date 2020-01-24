Cara Santana Ditches engagement ring after Jesse Metcalfe Split

advertisement

To look good! Cara Santana first resigned as a single woman on Thursday, January 23, after she and her former fiance had heard of it Jesse Metcalfe had split up after 13 years.

The 35-year-old Vida alum arrived at the bungalow in Santa Monica, California on Thursday without an engagement ring. She all smiled as she got out of her vehicle in a white trench coat, lightly washed jeans, and snakeskin boots.

Her diamond sparkler was noticeably missing when she spent the afternoon in Los Angeles. Despite Santana’s joyous appearance, a source tells us exclusively that the native Texas American is broken.

“Cara is indescribably hurt by Jesse and she really is a romantic who believes in true love,” the source says, noting that Santana’s parents “were married forever.”

The Real Bros of Simi Valley Alum excursion comes a day after her ex, Metcalfe, 41, was sighted in West Hollywood on Wednesday, January 22, after his PDA scandal and shared announcement.

The Desperate Housewives’ alum was photographed in a yellow hat, blue button-down shirt, jeans, sneakers, and sunglasses the same day that Us spread the news that he and Santana had stopped.

“They are split and not together,” said one source at the time. “He didn’t cheat on her.”

The couple are separated in the middle of Metcalfe’s sightings with several women. The John Tucker Must Die star snuggled up to the model Livia Pillmann and another mysterious woman in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Santana was “blind” by the photos that a source told us. When the photos appeared, Metcalfe was “not undressed”. “They were still talking,” the source said on Wednesday. “She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

Another source told us that Santana “has supported Jesse so much. That really stands out. “

