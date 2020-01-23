Cara Santana 'Blindsided' by Jesse Metcalfe and Women

advertisement

Cara Santana was “blind” to photos of her fiancee, Jesse MetcalfeUs Weekly can exclusively confirm cuddling up to several women.

“Jesse lived in a hotel and drove to the house he had with Cara,” an insider tells us. “He hadn’t moved out. They were still talking. Cara posted a picture of her IG stories yesterday with her ring. She had no idea about the other women. She believed that Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through. He’s soon going to make a film with me Bruce Willis and Lala Kent, “

The source added that the Salem alum was “100 percent blind” when the photos showed up and that the couple were “not officially dissolved” at the time.

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe visited the Art of Elysium “HEAVEN” on January 6, 2018. Jim Smeal / Shutterstock

The 41-year-old Metcalfe was brought together with several women in Los Angeles on photos he received from the Daily Mail on Wednesday, January 22 Livia Pillmann at the Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood. Later that day, he hugged a mysterious blonde woman at the Attic Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

We spread the news on Wednesday that Desperate Housewives Alaun and Santana, 35, had split after 13 years after a second source claimed the date of their split was January 4. Said the source. “He didn’t cheat on her.”

The insider added that the former couple “doesn’t even live together”.

But Olivia Culpo On Instagram, Metcalfe was accused of cheating on her “best friend” Santana by posting a meme by Regina George from Mean Girls that said, “Don’t cheat … nobody likes a scammer.” She followed this post with a picture of Kevin Home Alone’s McAllister holds up a BB weapon. “When someone unbalances my best friend,” Miss USA 2012 winner tagged the post and tagged Santana.

A representative from Santana said to us on Wednesday: “Cara will not comment and asks that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The actor described Santana as his “fiancee” during a Hallmarks Home & Family appearance that was shot on January 8 and aired on January 9 the next day. During the show, he told about his and Santana’s family trip to Belgium over Christmas.

He also revealed that her wedding plans had been postponed indefinitely during an interview with Hallmark Channel’s “Bubbly Sesh” podcast, which was recorded on January 15. However, the California native said the duo was planning to return to wedding planning very soon. “

“We really have it on ice now,” said Metcalfe in an interview. “We didn’t do it long after our engagement and it just lost momentum. I am sure that it will pick up speed again very soon. We were both very busy with the work. “

He added that his most romantic moment was when he suggested Santana. Metcalfe asked the actress a question in August 2016 with a 5.5 carat emerald cut diamond aboard a sailboat on the Hudson River in New York City.

Although the couple were rocking this month, they took part in The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration on January 4. Santana told us that the priority of her career was the secret of “longevity in their relationship”.

“We both have such a fulfilling professional life and we’re both so ambitious and I’m really focused,” she said. “Well, I think that’s something we really respect and balance because you are separated and then really appreciate the time you have together. I think it’s all an integral part of what we’re going to do Brings work. “

