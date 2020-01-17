Car slides away from Missouri, ends balanced on utility cable; driver undamaged

advertisement

RAYTOWN, Mo. – A happy family is relieved after a 19-year-old Friday got away from a wild car accident without injuries.

Jeremy Frazee was surprised when he received a phone call from his son, Mathis, who said his car was slipping off the road in Raytown, Missouri.

“He called me and said,” Hey, guess what? I’m in the ditch, but I’m fine, “Frazee said.

The car ended in perfect balance on an auxiliary pole. He said he was grateful and relieved that the car did not turn.

“He just jumped from the front seat,” Frazee said. “He really got out and … sent me a picture of it.”

Crews came and cut the cable that held the car up. A tow truck placed its driveway under the car, on which it landed safely.

Frazee said they were driving the car home. It went great.

