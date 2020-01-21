Car insurance covers flood damage in the UAE: minister - News

advertisement

Motorists whose vehicles were damaged by flooding earlier this month should be compensated by their insurance companies, a minister explained during a meeting of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Federal Insurance Authority, assured motorists that insurance companies are obliged to compensate all damage suffered by vehicles as a result of natural disasters, such as lightning and floods. This is part of the uniform policy that insures the vehicle against loss and mass damage.

Al Mansouri made the comments in a written letter read to FNC members in response to a question from Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, first deputy speaker.

Some motorists whose vehicles were damaged on flooded roads were confused and did not know whether insurance companies would compensate them for the damage because many were not aware of the law.

“The uniform insurance policy does not exclude damage caused by natural disasters, directly or indirectly,” the minister said, emphasizing that the insurance authority was keen to organize campaigns to make car owners aware of their rights.

In an earlier report from the Khaleej Times, experts explained that damage to a vehicle or property caused by heavy rainfall and flooding is generally covered by the UAE insurance policies – unless explicitly excluded in the agreement.

Sridhar Subbaraman, founder and owner of insureatoasis.com, even said that insurance companies in the country have already processed dozens of claims after the recent period of non-stop rains.

However, the experts noted that customers who opt for cheaper policies usually do not read the fine print, which means that certain conditions for their coverage are missing.

In response from Al Mansouri to the FNC, he appealed to all parties – both car owners and insurance companies – to carefully read the terms of their standard insurance.

