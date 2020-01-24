advertisement

CHULA VISTA, California – A driver and pedestrian were injured Friday morning when a car pulled off Interstate 5 in Chula Vista and hit a man before it caught fire.

The crash was reported at 2 a.m. near California I-5 and J Street, according to a California Highway Patrol event log.

A woman was driving her limousine south on I-5 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle pulled off her right shoulder through the J Street driveway, drove down a bank from Bay Boulevard, and then met a homeless man in a camp.

The driver and the injured were both taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

