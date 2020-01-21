Car fire in Homer Tunnel forces it to close

advertisement

GERARD HINDMARSH

The Homer tunnel is on State Highway 94 and is the only way to Milford Sound.

The Homer tunnel to Milford Sound is closed after a car catches fire.

Milford Road Alliance manager Kevin Thompson said the tunnel would be closed until it was inspected to see what damage the fire would have caused.

The problem is that the fire has damaged some of the systems in the tunnel, and an inspection will reveal the full extent of the damage.

Until that inspection was completed, it was unknown how long the tunnel would be closed, Thompson said.

The tourists, who were in the car that caught fire, were outside and were cared for by his staff and no one was hurt, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the vehicle has since been removed from the tunnel.

It is understood that hundreds of vehicles have stalled on either side of the tunnel, which is on State Highway 94, and is the only road to Milford Sound.

Work is now underway on a plan to get a convoy to the tunnel to help stranded drivers and tourists and transport them.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson from New Zealand said two fire fighters from Te Anau and one from Milford were called to the fire.

The alarm was activated around 3.40 pm.

A police spokesperson said the Fire and Emergency New Zealand helped with the Homer Tunnel in Milford Sound.

Before 6 p.m. the police spokesman said that the tunnel was expected to remain closed for “the coming hours”.

