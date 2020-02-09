SAN DIEGO – A 32-year-old motorist is said to survive a wound in the lower abdomen after being stabbed by another motorist in a dispute in Core Columbia, San Diego, on Sunday morning.

The person who stabbed him recently drove north in a gray limousine on Ninth Avenue, said Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The knife went north on Ninth Avenue on C Street and the victim followed him at 2:20 in the morning, Heims said.

“They both got out of their vehicles and were in an oral argument,” he said. “The suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach once.”

Paramedics transported the 32-year-old man to an area hospital, he said.

The San Diego police asked anyone with information about the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

