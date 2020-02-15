SAN DIEGO – The authorities are looking for the person who rammed their vehicle into an apartment complex in the college area on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the Cerro Vista Apartments complex on Alvarado Road.

Officials said one person drove their vehicle into an apartment before the start.

No one was injured in the crash.

“I had no idea until I was knocked on the door by the police,” Sarah Sahutske told FOX 5.

According to Sahutske, the car crashed into her roommate’s room. Fortunately, her roommate is currently deployed to the U.S. Air Force.

“I went out and looked and there was a huge gaping hole in the wall,” said Sahutske.

A building inspector was called in to check the structure for damage. The electricity was also turned off, the authorities said.

According to the home owners’ association of the complex, the officials knew of no other apartments that were evacuated as a result of the crash.

