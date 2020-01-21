Car careers 20ft down a bank that trapped injured inmates

advertisement

Two people were hospitalized after their car left the road and drove down a bank.

The limousine drove off Halifax Road near Littleborough, not far from the White House pub, and raced 20 feet down a bank, with the hood crashing into the ground first.

advertisement

The accident left a man and a woman trapped in their car.

The police, fire brigade and paramedics were on site today (Tuesday) at 8 p.m. and set up floodlights to support the rescue mission.

The man managed to get out of the car before the firefighters arrived at the scene.

However, the firefighters had to use cutting equipment to release a woman trapped in the vehicle. She had complained of neck and back pain.

(Image: Google Maps)

She was lifted onto a stretcher and both victims were brought to the Royal Oldham Hospital, a spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Three fire engines and a number of police and ambulance vehicles came to the scene.

Joel Whitehouse, 27, from Rochdale, drove past the scene.

“I came by about five minutes after it happened. There was heavy fog. The sky was painted blue with the lights of the emergency services. There were two ambulances, six police cars and three fire engines,” he said.

He continued, “I could see the car was driving down the bank. It looked as if the car had hit the floor hood first.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

advertisement