Capuchin priest who fought against racism on the way to canonization

Born in Canada, Fr. Stephen Eckert joined the Capuchin Order, was ordered in 1896, and sent to New York for his first assignment. As he fell there, he fell in love with African Americans and felt a desire to provide for their spiritual needs, something that was rarely heard in America at the time.

This calling was further strengthened after a visit to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in Philadelphia, a religious community founded by St. Katherine Drexel, who served several African-American communities. He was convinced that God called him to this apostolate and wrote to his superior in 1903.

“I humbly ask you to have the privilege of devoting my life to missionary work only, in accordance with God’s holy will. I must point out that since last year I have been thinking of going south to work with the blacks; so if you think this could lead to the greater glory of God, I’d love to do that … “

His dream was not fulfilled until he was appointed pastor in St. Benedict’s Moor Parish in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The parish was at the heart of an African-American community and its pastoral approach was completely unique.

According to Egidio Picucci in an article for L’Osservatore Romano: ‘Within two months Fr. Stephen made contact with 450 people who went from house to house, creating waves of wonder, because nobody had ever dared to do so much. Needless to say, this miracle became trustworthy and therefore, when it became known that he had to open a school, he could immediately gather about 40 children, half of whom lived far away. “

It is said that he was one of the first Catholic priests to devote all his energy to the service of “the colored race” in the United States.

Moreover, he would say: “To do something for the blacks, we must first turn the whites to their cause.” Eckert was active in the local community and fought for fundamental human rights and equality, something ahead of his time.

Capuchin priest Fr. Mike Bertram summarizes on the website of the St. Benedict de Moor parish: ‘After [a] preaching trip he got pneumonia, but he refused hospitalization. He then died on February 16, 1923 at the age of 53 and is buried in the grounds of St. Benedict’s Moor church here in Milwaukee. His simple tombstone reads: “The apostle and champion of the colored race.” His great holiness and ministry resulted in the diocese starting the canonization process on his behalf, and in 1952 he was declared “servant of God.” “

His legacy remains to this day and the example of his struggle for the dignity of the human person remains an inspiration.

