Capuchin monkey missing during the Galveston break-in

advertisement

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) – A pet monkey believed to have been taken away by burglars on Monday was found dead, family members said.

The family home on the 19th and Sealy was broken into, looted and items stolen. Lilly, her capuchin monkey, was either captured by the thieves or was able to flee the house alone.

Investigators say they later received a report about a monkey hit by a car on Broadway at around 7 p.m. Another animal may have attacked the monkey during the torture, according to the owner’s daughter, who took care of the animal.

advertisement

While the daughter said the monkey was found dead, police in Galveston later reported that reports of Lilly’s death were premature and the police had not confirmed the death.

No arrests were made in the case.

RELATED: Monkeys compete in dogs at the Banana Derby race in Galveston

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement