The winner of this year’s nationally broadcast bake-off, The Great American Baking Show, was none other than the Capuchin participant, Brother Andrew Corriente! The brother competed with nine other participants, but his determination paid off when he received the esteemed pie plate with the logo of the competition, along with all the accolades associated with ruling the prestigious competition.

In an interview with the online publication of CUA, Brother Andrew said his greatest challenge was to address his own doubts. He said he relied on prayer:

“I was surrounded by extremely talented bakers. Their breadth of knowledge is amazing. I had to wonder if I know how to make macaronage correctly, or if I had the right ratio of flour to water for a loaf of bread. What helped me through it was absolute prayer. I had so much doubt that I had to express it and give it to God. “

Brother Andrew’s journey through every round did not always go smoothly. In fact, there is one clip where the brother has difficulty building an artistic stack of cakes, but the top portion falls off and is almost ruined. However, Brother Andrew learned from each of these errors and grew in confidence with each passing week.

The CUA website describes the latest challenge that Brother Andrew has completed, for which he has won the entire competition:

The final baking challenge was to make three different types of mini desserts of individual size suitable for a New Year’s Eve party. Brother Andrew called his latest creation ‘Baking My Way Through Life’. His desserts include chocolate sandwich cookies filled with lime butter cream and blackberry jam, a berry and whipped cream cake filled with white chocolate frosting and a rosemary-apple cake with salted caramel.

Brother Andrew is a third-year theology student at CUA and is working on his ordination as a priest, who is expected to come in 2 years. During his studies he lives at Capuchin College, where he lives among other things like-minded men who will fulfill the function in one form or another in the coming years.

Catholic Philly reports that at the end of filming, the brother was sworn to secrecy and his fellow brothers could not tell the result, even while they watched from week to week. This made the celebration all the more intense when the Capuchin community saw him win in the final episode.

Brother Andrew is enthusiastic about the accolades and hopes to further improve his baking skills in the future, although he admits that he is not sure how much time he will have to bake when he is a priest. He said to CUA:

“After being in the show, I am now smarter, faster, and more intentional in the kitchen,” he said. “I want to build up my repertoire of basic recipes and refine my technique. I want to cook the best of the best for my brothers and loved ones. “

