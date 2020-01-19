Captain Marvel Trolls strike in Latest Avengers comic

advertisement

The new Captain Marvel comic aims at online trolls with a little joke. The film hit theaters last February and set the table for Avengers: Endgame. Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson took on the role of Carol Danvers and was almost instantly attacked online by trolls, which is still the case today. Larson has always had a pretty good sense of the situation, such as when she shared photos of male heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a smile on their faces. Many people told Larson that if she smiled more, she would be a more attractive Danvers.

The “smile more” comment has been addressed several times since Captain Marvel’s first announcement. Ed McGuinness’ Avengers # 29 has a subtle recall to the controversy on his pages. In the comic, Carol Danvers fights Herald of Galactus and seems to charge up before leaving it to him. The villain suggests that she should give up. In response, Danvers sarcastically says, “Sure. Why don’t you tell me to smile even more while you’re at it, Firelord?” The bad guy is then blown away.

It’s a little joke that many MCU fans will pick up on because Brie Larson has had a backlash for taking on the Captain Marvel role. It seems that some online “fans” didn’t think she could be the strongest character introduced to the MCU so far, which Marvel boss Kevin Feige was promoting at the time. After her fight with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, however, he changed his answer to Wanda Maximoff. The online problems for Captain Marvel began long before the film hit the cinemas.

Rotten tomatoes had to “want to see” their function after online trolls targeted them, and left negative reviews to lower the overall score. The popular review site claims that Captain Marvel wasn’t the reason they changed their policies, but the timing fits too perfectly. Avengers: Endgame had several scenes in which the MCU women defeated Thanos’ Black Order during the battle scene. These were removed in a fan cut in which all women were taken away.

Captain Marvel is one of the biggest films of 2019 and Avengers: Endgame, which features Carol Danvers, is the best-selling film ever. Whatever these trolls tried to achieve with their marketing campaigns obviously didn’t work, although they continued to try. Captain Marvel 2 is on the way, although we don’t currently have a fixed release date. With this in mind, Brie Larson is already beginning training to prepare for the start of production and she will also be waiting for the trolls. You can go to the official Marvel website to get your hands on Avengers # 29.

