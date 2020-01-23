Captain Marvel 2 officially begins production The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

It’s official, Captain Marvel 2 happened because you! They don’t have a film about a heroine who brings in a billion dollars worldwide and say, “Yeah, that’s good enough.” You continue!

According to the deadline, the second episode of the MCU franchise, with Brie Larson as the superpower-earthling who fights the good fight in space, has officially started production and hired Megan McDonnell, one of the authors of the upcoming Disney + WandaVision series. Even though WandaVision is only a minute away from the debut in the popular streaming service, Marvel managers have to like what they’ve seen so far if they choose McDonnell to help Carol Danvers on their next deep space adventure.

Not much is known about the plot or even the characters in Captain Marvel 2, but there are many rumors. At some internet chatters, Captain Marvel 2 sets the stage for the next episode of Avengers, which focuses on the classic plot of Secret Invasion to the film in which Spider-Man plays a leading role.

There’s even a rumor going around that Carol’s love interest in the movie will be a woman (gasp!)! If this last little treat turns out to be true, be prepared for conservative internet trolls on Marvel to rain hell to promote a lifestyle that countless people around the world live every day. Expect it to get worse if rumors prove to be true that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie turns out to be Carol’s wife.

As for the film’s main protagonist, there have been rumors that Ronan The Accuser will return to take over the cosmic-powered superhero, but others say Marvel will introduce Michael Korvac to the MCU. Michael Korvac is a half human / half futuristic computer being, whose powers come from The Power Cosmic and has comic history with the almighty Galactus. It would make sense to make him the main villain of the film and eventually launch the introduction of Galactus, which will grapple with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in this great, stunning Avengers film a few years later.

I guess we’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out if any of these theories hold weight.

I can not wait any longer.

