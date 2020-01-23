Captain Marvel 2 happens to WandaVision Writer and New Director

advertisement

Captain Marvel 2 goes ahead at Marvel. The project was first tested last summer at Marvel’s big San Diego Comic-Con. So far, however, no further information about the project has been published. Megan McDonnell, one of the authors of the upcoming Wanda vision Series being worked on for Disney + was tapped to write the script for the sequel. In addition, Marvel should look for a new director for the project.

According to a new report, Megan McDonnell is about to finalize negotiations to seal her deal. Wanda visionThe project, which focuses on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s vision, is her first high profile job. Nicole Perlman, Meg LeFauve and Geneva Robertson-Dworet worked with directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on last year’s script for Captain Marvel. In this sense, it is said that soil and stain will not return. However, no reason was given. But there’s no reason to believe there are problems in paradise, as the director duo may be wooed to run a Marvel series on Disney instead.

There is no word on who will end up in the director’s chair, but it is emphasized that the studio wants to find a filmmaker. As for the details of the plot, nothing has been confirmed, but it is said that Captain Marvel 2 will take the action into the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film mostly took place in the 90s. Brie Larson is expected to return as Carol Danvers. There’s no word on whether or not other actors like Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury, who played a big part in the character’s first solo appearance.

Captain Marvel was the MCU’s first female solo film and paid off. The box office grossed $ 1.1 billion worldwide, making it one of the top-selling films of 2019. Brie Larson also starred in Avengers: Endgame, the billion dollar film that has become the best-selling film of all time. The plot of the first film was mainly about the changing alien race known as Skrulls. The rest of the cast consisted of Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Pérez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

No release date has yet been set, but it is said that Disney / Marvel will shoot for 2022, which would put it firmly in phase 5 of the MCU. On the big screen, Phase 4 consists of Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Doktor Strange in the multiverse by Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Other films coming to us in phase 5 are Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.3, as well as restarts of Blade, Fantastic Four and X-Men. We will keep you posted as more details become available. The Hollywood reporter spread the news tonight.

