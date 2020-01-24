advertisement

It’s not a big surprise that Captain Marvel 2 is on the move, is it? As MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott noted, it seems Disney is currently looking for a director to take the helm, which is bound to raise a lot of eyes, not because Disney wants a woman in the director’s chair, but because of the reasons behind it. In reality, it is difficult not to say that Captain Marvel was filled with a lot of “girl power” mood and that the story “The future is female” continued to push. Okay, great, it was an entertaining action film that contributed a lot to the MCU because it was a box office hit and introduced a popular character that many people happen to like and that is a very violent exchange of blows in the Marvel universe. But the general feeling of doing everything about gender and how tired women are being pushed around dampened some people’s joy, especially according to Brie Larson and her infamous words when it came to who she wanted to prioritize when it came down to it to review the movie. Yes, things got a bit messy thanks to the general attitude that came with the film, but hopefully this won’t be the case with Captain Marvel 2 as there is a lot of potential and whether there is a male or female director shouldn’t matter, as long as the story is solid and the delivery is as good as the first film.

What is amusing is that Captain Marvel has been praised as the most powerful character in the MCU, but that opinion has changed since 2019 as another name became known as one of the most powerful members of the Marvel universe. Carol Danvers is certainly a powerhouse, and we’ve seen that she can destroy entire space cruisers on her own and survive a shot of firepower that is likely to get most Marvel heroes on their heels if they don’t completely wipe them out. There is still a debate among fans about who could take over the power they exercise and who would fall in a moment, but so far it is still considered one of the strongest and most capable heroes in the entire MCU. That leaves the question of who she will compete in in the next film, since it sounds like she’s performing in modern times, although we’re not being given much more at the moment. Luckily, we went beyond the 90s, and although it is not certain that Samuel L. Jackson will be back, it would be nice to see him come back and possibly be his older, ass-fucking self, rather than the somewhat weird individual we do had to be seen in the first film.

If there was a legitimate complaint against the first film, it took on a character that people already liked and made it a kind of silly caricature of the guy he had seen like in previous films. Unfortunately, the rationale seems to be that Fury was just starting out in his career, but that wasn’t good enough for comic fans, since Fury was almost always an asshole and saw him reduced to a role in which he is basically it was difficult to get through when you’re not in your league and you’re able to play around. Again, the movie was great for an action movie, but it still felt like it got a bit too much hype for what we got. Yes, people will argue against it and probably claim that someone who says something like that didn’t understand the whole essence of the film. We honestly did, and it still didn’t feel like the mega-blockbuster that so many are still willing to call it. Let the box office pay what they want, curiosity is a big reason why a lot of people go to the movies, and as a result, curiosity and hope of seeing something entertaining increase, why box office numbers are increasing, while comments and opinions tell the truth later. Captain Marvel told an inspiring story and spawned a hero who is likely to be of great importance in the next few phases of the MCU, but whether she can shoulder the franchise like Iron Man did remains to be seen, though it will be impressive if she can. Wired’s Angela Watercutter has more to say than this could support. At this point, it sounds like the film may not be on the screen until phase 5, possibly by 2022, but there will be a lot going on until then.

