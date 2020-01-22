Caprice strikes back after separating from her Dancing On Ice partner

advertisement

Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret has struck back after saying that she has split up with her skating partner Hamish Gaman.

After talking about the split, which was announced during the show on Sunday evening, the model retweeted a support message from a producer who worked with her on Celebs On The Farm.

The mother of two Caprice was featured on Channel Five’s reality show last year, in which famous faces on a farm were put through their paces.

The tweet said: “Don’t believe what you read! @CapriceBourret_ is one of the most beautiful women I know.

“For heaven’s sake, she lived in a caravan for hot water for #celebsonthefarm for two weeks and worked hard, long days shooting from her boys!

“Always professional, never a complaint.”

Caprice also shared a tweet from the show judge, Farmer Chris, who said, “I couldn’t agree with @NatalieWTalent.

“She is the ultimate professional and extremely talented lady. But the best thing is that she is one of the nicest people I’ve met. @CapriceBourret_lovely lady.”

In a Dancing on Ice, it was first announced on the show that Caprice and Hamish had split up.

ITV said in a statement: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have split up and will not be skating this week.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains an important part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice on the ice again next week.”

According to reports, she will now work with Swiss skater Oscar Peter in the celebrity skating competition.

Viewers searched for answers on Twitter, saying the separation of paths would distract them from the rest of the show.

“Are you going to tell us what happened to Caprice and Hamish?” someone asked.

“Cmon spills the tea !!” cried another.

“I would make a kind of comment because it distracts people from watching the show. We’re all fixated on Twitter! I didn’t even see the first skate!”

